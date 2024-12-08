The incident began around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday and prevented access to the platform from the computer
The social network X, formerly Twitter, suffered this Sunday afternoon a fall which has left a good part of its users without access to the platform for several hours, according to the ‘Downdetector’ platform.
Most of the problems reported by users (72%) are related with access to the website. To a lesser extent, Internet users have reported problems with logging in (21%) and connecting to the server (7%).
Most of the reported incidents, which began around 7:30 p.m., correspond to Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia and Zaragoza.
Most of the problems recorded have occurred in access to the social network from the computerwhile the platform continued to function from mobile devices.
