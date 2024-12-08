The incident began around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday and prevented access to the platform from the computer

The social network X, formerly Twitter, suffered this Sunday afternoon a fall which has left a good part of its users without access to the platform for several hours, according to the ‘Downdetector’ platform.

Most of the problems reported by users (72%) are related with access to the website. To a lesser extent, Internet users have reported problems with logging in (21%) and connecting to the server (7%).

Most of the reported incidents, which began around 7:30 p.m., correspond to Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valencia and Zaragoza.

Most of the problems recorded have occurred in access to the social network from the computerwhile the platform continued to function from mobile devices.