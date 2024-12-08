Asterix and Obelix will travel to see if the sun shines far from their irreducible Gallic village in a new adventure that will be published on October 23, 2025according to the first tracks of album number 41 that appear on an unpublished page.

The French novelist Fabrice Caro, better known as FabCarosigns his second story for Asterix after The white lily (2023), which has sold 2.2 million copies in French, an increase of 2% compared to Asterix in the footsteps of the griffin (2021), signed by his predecessor, Jean-Yves Ferri.

“Asterix, do we really have to leave again?” Obélix asks his friend while they take a walk, menhir behind the back. The explanation that it will be good for him to sunbathe because he is “very pale” seems insufficient to the strong man (he fell into the kettle of the magic potion when he was little), so Asterix must once again use his wit.

“Yes. The truth is that I don’t understand why only we can enjoy it…It’s time for others to try the local delicacies, slap other Romans and, who knows, meet lovely damsels…”answers the ingenious Gaul.

This argument ends the doubts of Obélix, who answers in the last vignette of the plate, in which clues about the next album are given, but it is not an excerpt from it: “Well, let’s pack our luggage? You’re making out and in the end we’re going to leave late…”

Other trips

The Asterix albums come out in odd years, and they always take turns: one year the story takes place in Gaul, The next is a trip. If, as FabCaro anticipates, you have looked for a new destination, in 2025 places like Germany must be ruled out as a scenario (Asterix and the Goths1963), Egypt (Asterix and Cleopatra1965), or Spain (Asterix in Hispania1969), in addition to Gaul itself, which they have traveled on several adventures.

These tireless travelers of ancient times will have more news next year, in the television series The boss fightbased on the 1966 album and directed by Alain Chabatcoming to Netflix in spring 2025.

On the occasion of this premiere it will be published in Spain The boss fight in a special edition and in June it will be the turn of Asterix in Helvetiaboth with 16 extra pages.

Two artists, four scriptwriters

Asterix and Obelix were created in 1961 by Rene Goscinny (script) and Albert Uderzo (drawing) in Asterix the Gaula success that led them to dedicate themselves exclusively to these characters, from which they released 24 joint albums.

Since Goscinny passed away in 1977, Uderzo (1927-2020) He was in charge of both tasks alone in eight titlesuntil he decided to retire in 2013 and train Jean-Yves Ferri in the script and Didier Conrad in the drawing. Together they published five albums, the first Asterix and the Picts in 2013.

Thus, Conrad has been the only one who has illustrated the adventures of the Gauls since he took over from Uderzo. But FabCaro is the fourth that imagines the adventures of the irreducible Gauls, after Ferri decided take a break to deal with other creations, a pause that is currently being maintained for the album that will be published in 2025, as reported in a press release by Les éditions Albert René/Salvat.