The Serie X-Men 97 It gave new life to the team of mutants in the animated world and brought back some plots from the comics. One of these has to do with Nathan Summers who due to this name may not be known to many. Here we tell you who he is.

As we already saw in the series, Nathan Summers is the son of Scott Summers (Cyclops) and Madelyne Pryor, a clone of Jean Grey. In the third episode of X-Men 97, the infant is infected by Mr. Sinister with a mysterious technological virus. Hoping to protect him, Bishop travels with him to the future in search of a cure.

In the comics this is relatively similar. His birth was a plan orchestrated by Mr. Sinister with the intention of creating a mutant so powerful that it would help him take down Apocalypse. Upon learning of this plan, En Sabah Nur kidnaps the little boy and infects him with the virus to see if he can use his body to transmit his consciousness to her. Fortunately, the X-Factor team managed to defeat him before he achieved his goal.

With Apocalypse defeated, a brotherhood from the future offered to take Nathan Summers to the 38th century, where they would cure him of the virus. Cyclops accepted the offer and Nathan grew up in the future to become the powerful warrior Cable.. Some time later she would return to the present to help the X-Men in their endless battles.

Among his abilities are enormous brute strength and psychic powers. However, he hardly uses the latter on enemies because he uses them to keep his virus under control. Still, he makes up for it with various weapons and technological artifacts that he brought with him from the future.

What can we expect from Cable in X-Men 97?

Due to the events of the recent episodes of X-Men 97 it is possible that we will see Cable's origin story in animation. Furthermore, they will surely use it for a possible return of Apocalypse who, the last time we saw him, took control of Fabian Cortez. After all he is one of their mortal enemies.

Source: Marvel Comics

There are still seven episodes left in this first season of the series, so there are many possibilities of where they will go. However, it is apparent that Mr. Sinister and Apocalypse's relationship will be a focus of their attention and Cable is part of that rivalry. What else would you like to see in this revival?

