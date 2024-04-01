Last week there was somewhat negative news in the world of Nintendo, and there was talk that several contractors have lost their jobs at the company's testing center, where new releases are tested so that no errors are detected in way of bugs. In this section there were people working freelance, but it seems that they will no longer be given temporary positions, this as part of the company's plan to restructure the operation and move on to something more serious with regular positions.

The Japanese company did not comment on the matter immediately, but later released a statement confirming all these alleged dismissals, which should not be considered that way, given that these are people who always renew their contracts to return after a certain period. number of months. And although it is not their responsibility, they promise to compensate contractors who are no longer required, because as already mentioned, there will be people who will fill the conventional position and stay in the company.

Here what was mentioned:

For all assignments that are ending, contractor agencies, with support from Nintendo of America, will offer severance packages and provide assistance during your transition. To those contract partners who will be leaving us, we are tremendously grateful for the important contributions you have made to our business, and we extend our sincere thanks for your hard work and service to Nintendo.

According to contractors in the report, the restructuring comes as the company faces a downturn in its testing department. Affirm that Nintendo has no new major first-party games on the horizon and no one has had time to test the next successor to switchwhich was initially rumored to be released at the end of 2024. But with this in mind, now people fear that the launch will be delayed again, given that in the world of rumors there is talk that it will be sold until 2025.

Via: IGN

Editor's note: The truth is that they are not firing anyone, they just will not give them a contract to renew to employ people who want to be fully in the company. They should not give compensation, after all they do not have a responsibility to them.