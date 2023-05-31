X Factor 2023, the new jury is official: here’s who the judges are

Sky and Fremantle have formalized the new jury of X Factor 2023: Fedez, Ambra Angiolini and Dargen D’Amico, already present in the last edition, were confirmed as judges, while Morgan returns after nine years. The singer Francesca Michielin has been confirmed at the helm of the show for the second consecutive year.

Confirmed, therefore, the rumors already circulated in recent days that gave the former lead singer of Bluvertigo about to return to the talent show in which he has already participated seven times between 2008 and 2014.

The program, as stated in the communicated broadcast by Sky, will begin in September with the Auditions, which will be recorded on 11-12-18-19 June at the Allianz Cloud in Milan.

“Fedez, Ambra Angiolini and Dargen D’Amico will return more determined than ever to compete in the heated competition at the judges’ table, parallel to the one that will take place on stage, guaranteeing a jury of the highest quality, competence and, above all, mentors fans of the competitors in the race” reads the press release.

“The jury will present itself with an unprecedented formation, because Morgan, the judge with the most victories ever in the history of X Factor, will be added to this wonderful trio, who after nine years will make his great return to the jury table”.