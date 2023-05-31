In the world, four million hectares are destined to grow tobacco. Most are in countries and regions that face severe food security challenges and have to import food. In addition, on World No Tobacco Day, the WHO recalls that these crops cause 5% of global deforestation and carry dangers for the people who work in the plantations: through the skin, they can absorb an equivalent amount of nicotine to 50 cigarettes a day.

