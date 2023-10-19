X Factor 2023 streaming and live TV: where to see the sixth episode of the talent show, 19 October

This evening, 19 October 2023, at 9.15pm, the sixth episode of X Factor 2023, the Sky musical talent show hosted by Francesca Michielin, will be broadcast on Sky Uno. On the jury we find Morgan, Fedez, Ambra Angiolini and Dargen D’Amico. For Morgan it is a return to The X Factor after nine years. Where to see it on TV and streaming? And in clear? On TV8? Here is all the information.

On TV

Appointment on Sky Uno this evening, 19 October 2023, at 9.15 pm on channel 108 of the Sky decoder. We start with three episodes of Auditions, 2 of Bootcamps and one for Home Visits, waiting for the Live shows starting on October 26th. The previous week’s episode will be rerun free-to-air on TV8, every Wednesday from 20 September.

X Factor 2023 live streaming

If you are not at home, you can follow X Factor 2023 live streaming or catch up on the episodes at any time on demand on Sky Go and NOW.

Dates

After the traditional Auditions (14, 21 and 28 September, again on Sky and NOW), in which the artists will perform and present their musical project with the hope of receiving, as always, at least 3 yeses to be able to continue, the Bootcamps will arrive (5 and October 12). In this phase the four at the table, for the first time in the history of band: the judges will review the performances of the 48 competitors who passed through the Audition selections divided into 4 groups of 12 with a mechanism that provides for each of them the possibility of selecting 3 competitors at a time from each of the 4 groups; fate will decide who will be the first judge to make his choice.

Then, on October 19th, each judge will meet their artists who have arrived this far in the Home Visits which will take place indoors, in the intimacy of the relationship between judge and artist, from which the 12 official contestants competing in the X Factor 2023 Live Shows will emerge .