Michelle Salas and Danilo Díaz joined their lives in a dream wedding at Il Borro, in Italian Tuscany. At the intimate celebration, which lasted three days, the couple was accompanied by friends and family, such as the bride’s parents, Stephanie Salas and Luis Miguel, whose passage through the celebration was captured by the paparazzi.

The unpublished images of Michelle Salas’ wedding, in which you can see Luis Miguel smiling, moved and excited, have been published by the Mexican media Who. The magazine points out that “El Sol” was seated at the table of honor with his partner, Paloma Cuevas, the bride’s mother, Stephanie Salas, who was accompanied by Humberto Zurita, and the groom’s parents.

Stephanie Salas walked alongside Michelle the first part of her way to the altar, however, Luis Miguel was in charge of delivering his daughter to her now husband, Danilo Díaz.

According to the Spanish media And now Sonsolesthe singer, who arrived by helicopter at the last minute, received preferential treatment, since in the images we can see that He is just steps away from the couple, always smiling and applauding the couple’s first kiss..

The dance of Luis Miguel and Michelle Salas

In a moment that moved everyone present, The bride and “El Sol” danced The Way You Look Tonight, by Frank Sinatra. The publication points out that the singer did not offer any speech and did not sing, in fact his songs were not heard during the reception either.

For its part, Paloma Cuevas starred in an emotional congratulatory hug for the couplewhich shows that he has a close relationship with Luis Miguel’s daughter.

