X created the Alexandre Files account to disclose confidential decisions by Moraes after the minister blocked the platform in Brazil | Photo: EFE/EPA/Etienne Laurent

The social network X, owned by American billionaire Elon Musk, released on Tuesday (3) on the platform a decision from January 2023 by the minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes to take down the profiles of presenter Monark, senator Alan Rick (União-AC) and federal deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG).

The post was accessed by People’s Gazette from a connection outside Brazil. The information was already part of a report by the United States House of Representatives released in April, which accused Moraes of censoring the Brazilian right.

| X/Alexandre Files Profile/Reproduction

In Tuesday’s post, the Alexandre Files account considered the decision unconstitutional for five reasons: violation of freedom of expression; it was made in secret, without adequate justification for it; the determination was not accompanied by a reasoned judicial decision; it would have violated the inviolability of any opinions, words and votes of parliamentarians (Rick and Ferreira); and it would have violated the guarantee of informational self-determination, by depriving account holders “of the right to control and even access a series of personal data”.

OX created the Alexandre Files account to disclose confidential decisions by Moraes to take down profiles and content on the platform after the minister ordered the suspension of the social network in Brazil last week, a decision ratified by the First Panel of the STF.

THE People’s Gazette asked the Supreme Court for a position from Moraes on the accusation that the minister’s decisions were unconstitutional, but has not yet received a response from the press office.