#discloses #Moraes #decision #suspend #accounts #January
Fux postpones analysis of Robinho’s habeas corpus until September 13
Former player has been in prison since March this year, after his sentence for rape was approved in Brazil Minister...
#discloses #Moraes #decision #suspend #accounts #January
Former player has been in prison since March this year, after his sentence for rape was approved in Brazil Minister...
From the newsroom with Reutersi From the newsroom with Reuters https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao-com-reuters/ 09/03/2024 - 18:01 Oil prices fell nearly 5% on...
Firefighters say 4,904,200 square meters were affected; an area equivalent to approximately 687 football fields The Federal District recorded 183...
Public transport|A possible rail brake deviation was detected in the Artic trams. There is no immediate danger to traffic safety.Capital...
The accused (38) was subsequently arrested in his house by members of a special task force. "He sustained minor injuries,...
Movie|Craig's role as a masculine but vulnerable character is considered exceptionally fine in recent reviews.Read the summary The summary is...
Leave a Reply