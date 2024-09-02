ASUS presents a graphics card based on the TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XTX and is designed for a worldwide giveaway for gamers and fans of Space Marine 2 and the Warhammer 40,000 universe.

To win a Space Marine 2 graphics card, you must first be a die-hard Warhammer 40,000 fan and watch the following YouTube and Twitch channels on the dates listed below:

Win an ASUS graphics card and more from Space Marine 2

After September 9th, ASUS will be announcing more ways to win cards in its dedicated page to the new ASUS Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Experience card.

Plus, there are a number of other prizes you can win on that page, including custom PCs with themes designed by Maingear and Scan UK. You can also win ROG Ally X portable consoles, ideal for playing on the go, along with ASUS gaming peripherals.

You may be interested in: Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 shows why its marines are the angels of death

On the other hand, if you’re looking to upgrade your PC, you can get Space Marine 2 and Unknown 9: Awakening for free when you purchase an AMD Radeon RX 7000 graphics card or a variety of Ryzen 7 processors.

You may be interested in: Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 shows off its PvE and PvP in a new trailer

Comment on our Discord and don’t miss the news in Google NewsAlso, remember to follow us on Instagram.