Last Monday, Jorge Ponce commented on La Revuelta that if viewers changed the channel at the same time that the La 1 program was broadcast, they could watch different programs.

“You can find Wyoming reading the script while thinking about other things because he already has that ability,” said David Broncano’s partner.

By allusions, Wyoming wanted to answer those comments in his daily opening monologue on El Intermedio, as he already did when two interns from La Sexta came to the RTVE format.

“Friends, today we have a great program, don’t move from there. On another channel you may find more avant-garde content like people playing the bass drum, and not named Manolo,” he began by saying.

“And guys who are around 40 calling themselves ‘bro’ all the time, but here you will find something much more surprising, an elderly man, reading the poster while thinking about whether to put an X or a 2 in the next Espanyol-Osasuna weekend. I proceed to read,” said the presenter.

The man from Madrid developed his monologue about racism until, at the end, he commented ironically: “You already know that I only read what they write to me, so what have I said in these two minutes? Because right now I was thinking about what’s going on to happen in Madrid-Villarreal”.

“I’m going to put a solid 1. What do I have to say now? The Intermission begins.” In this way Wyoming concluded his speech, making clear reference to what was said about him in La Revuelta on Monday.