A romantic excursion turned into a nightmare for a couple of tourists who decided to spend their holidays in RomaniaThe girl, only 19 years old, was attacked by a bear while her boyfriend witnessed the scene without being able to do anything to help her.

Bear

Here’s what happened.

Tragedy in Romania: Young girl killed by bear during hike

He only had 19 years the girl who was attacked by a few hours ago bear while she was hiking with her boyfriend in RomaniaThe two had decided to delve into the Carpathiansdedicating themselves to this adventurous journey that not everyone has the courage to complete.

Carpathians

A great opportunity to release some adrenaline and, at the same time, share some time with your partner away from the noise of the city. However, the couple did not take into account what the destiny had in store for these two young boys.

The girl and her boyfriend were near the massif of Bucegiin the southern area of Brasov when a bear surprised them. The animal pounced on the girl, causing a massacre that left her no escape.

Victim’s boyfriend in shock

Stock image

The bear, immediately described as violent and aggressive, apparently chose to attack the young girl and then immediately moved away from the scene. Unfortunately, however, the young tourist is dead on the spot following the serious wounds caused by the mammal.

The alarm was thrown by the woman’s boyfriend who, obviously, could do nothing to save her. The rescue team arrived on the scene but also the recovery of the body was difficult to organize as everyone was afraid that the bear would show up again.

The animal was captured a few hours later and, since it was considered dangerous, it was pulled down from the emergency team that intervened on site. The area is highly inhabited by bears, so much so that it has at least 8,000 specimens only in that specific area.