The road to WrestleMania always has the same starting point: Royal Rumble. That is the reason that this PPV is one of the most anticipated of the year. In 2022, too.

Time and date: What time does the WWE Royal Rumble 2022 start?

The earthquake that happened hours before WWE Day 1 has made Royal Rumble even more attractive than it was going to be. Brock Lesnar will face Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns will face Seth Rollins. The rivalry generated between Lesnar and Reigns is exciting, but it is not the only thing on a great night of wrestling. The WWE Royal Rumble takes place this Saturday, January 29 at The Dome at America’s Center in Saint Louis (Missouri) from 6:00 p.m. (local time) with the kickoff. The main event will start at 7:00 p.m. (local time).

Spain: 01:00/02:00 hours.

U.S: 7:00 p.m./8:00 p.m. (EDT) / 4:00 p.m./5:00 p.m. (PDT).

Mexico: 6:00 p.m./7:00 p.m. (CT).

Chili: 9:00 p.m./10:00 p.m.

Colombia: 7:00 p.m./8:00 p.m.

Argentina: 9:00 p.m./10:00 p.m.

Peru: 7:00 p.m./8:00 p.m.

Television: On which TV channel to watch WWE Royal Rumble 2022?

The WWE will offer through WWE Network (in the United States available through peacock), in the PPV mode, the event for everyone and will start its broadcast with the one-hour kickoff, which can be seen live on the company’s social networks, including the fights that take place in them . Afterwards, the main show can only be enjoyed by (paying) users of the Network. In addition, in Latin America, the show can be followed at no additional cost by Fox Sports.

Internet: How to follow WWE Royal Rumble 2022 live?

In AS you can also follow the WWE Royal Rumble 2022 live. With us you will have the best minute by minute, the most important images of the event and the statements of the protagonists, as well as the chronicles of the most important fights as soon as the event concludes.

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 confirmed billboard

Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley: WWE Championship.

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins: Universal Championship (The Usos cannot be in the ringsite).

Becky Lynch vs. Doudrop: Raw Women’s Championship.

Male Battle Royal (confirmed fighters): Omos, Randy Orton, Riddle, Otis, Chad Gable, Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, Kevin Owens, Big E, AJ Styles, Damian Priest, Johnny Knoxville, Sami Zayn, Kofi Kingston, Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss, Sheamus, Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio and Austin Theory.