moments. Soccer is capricious. When to Kepa the ownership of the Chelsea He has proven to be a better goalkeeper now than when he was the undisputed one. That’s possible? Yes. The Basque goalkeeper has worked in silence, with direct competition, away from the great sources of pressure, knowing himself to be a substitute. And when he has reappeared he has left colossal performances and saves, as before the City or the Tottenham. A much more seasoned goalkeeper, without a doubt. Something much needed in goal. The Kepa that Chelsea demanded.

Boom. We are still under sticks. The trend towards improvement in goalkeepers is the best news of the Africa Cup. Among strangers it is convenient to talk about Baboucarr Gaye (Gambia). German by birth, he was not even good for the quarry of the Arminia Bielfeld nor for the Stuttgart. However, he settled on Koblenz from the fourth division and his Gambian roots took him to the DOG. Today he has a litmus test before the hostess Cameroon.

Goals. Sign players for newcastle It is not as simple as it seems. The fans expect Messis and Mbappés when the reality is that Trippiers and Woods arrive. It is the logical process, the first impulse towards growth. The same thing happened with the PSG when it started with Pastores and Lavezzis. That is the concept that Newcastle must deal with now. Even if you have money, you cannot go for greater goals than these. What’s more, to the two good signings made you can add to Bruno Guimarães. Not so bad.

Hello Qatar. One and a half million visitors are expected in qatar when the start world within ten months. Imagine: all of them congregated at the same time and in the same city, Doha. The FIFA It has already blocked 32 hotels for each of the 32 teams. Many others are reserved by agencies with sponsors and fans in mind. That is, finding a room for those days can be an impossible mission. Qatar offers cruises and desert tents as alternatives. At least it sounds exciting…

Today we discover… Cho Kyu-Sung (1998). Tuesday can become South Korea in a new World Cup team. His striker draws attention because he has been starting for Paul Bento despite being a soldier in the second division (on loan from Jeonbuk). A rarity. The fact is that he moves well and has a goal, as he showed in the 0-1 in the Lebanon. He has a nose and has fit in so much that he aims to be the reference in Qatar. Name to follow.