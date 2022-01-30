The race to WrestleMania is already underway. Royal Rumble kicks off that path. It never leaves anyone indifferent, and in this 2022 it has not happened either.

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Results

Brock Lesnar won the men’s Royal Rumble from 30th place against (ranked in starting order) AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, Austin Theory, Robert Roode, Ridge Holland, Montez Ford, Damian Priest, Sami Zayn, Angelo Dawkins, Omos, Ricochet, Dominik Mysterio, Happy Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Sheamus, Rick Boss, Madcap Moss, Matt Riddle, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio, Kofi Kingston, Otis, Big E, Bad Bunny, Shane McMahon and Randy Orton: He was not satisfied when Reigns caused him to lose the title and then he sought redemption. He came out last, yes, but along the way he took off five opponents consecutively in order to confirm his presence at WrestleMania.

Edge & Beth Phoenix defeated The Miz & Maryse: In the one by one the difference was abysmal. Edge and Phoenix were much better, but Maryse’s tricks kept them alive in combat. When they managed to get it out of the way, the quality came out and left no doubt. With two timed movements, Edge and Beth Phoenix achieved victory and closed the rivalry that opened on Day 1.

Bobby Lashley is the new WWE champion by beating Brock Lesnar: The most controversial fight of the night. Lesnar and Lashley offered a very nice and tough fight. Lesnar had the advantage, and when he went to apply an F5 he threw Bobby over the referee. The moment of bewilderment was taken advantage of by Roman Reigns to go out and split Brock with a spear. Later, he asked Paul Heyman for Lesnar’s belt and attacked him with it. Roman left, and Heyman behind. Meanwhile, Lashley took advantage of the situation to proclaim himself champion.

Becky Lynch continues to be Raw Women’s Champion by beating Doudrop: Becky is a champion without cracks. Since she won the belt at WrestleMania 35 (2019) no one has taken it from her (she gave it up because she was pregnant). Doudrop was a tough test, but he figured it out, and without cheating. He had a hard time, and the size of the applicant always returned everything to the starting point. Luckily for the Irishwoman, Becky was able to prevent Doudrop from jumping on her and from the third rope she managed to pin her to the canvas to win.

Ronda Rousey won the Women’s Royal Rumble from 28th place against (ranked in starting order) Sasha Banks, Melina, Tamina, Kelly Kelly, Aliyah, Liv Morgan, Queen Zelina, Bianca Belair, Dana Brooke, Michelle McCool, Sonya Deville, Natalya , Cameron, Naomi, Carmella, Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, Ivory, Brie Bella, Mickie James, Alicia Fox, Nikki ASH, Summer Rae, Nikki Bella, Sarah Logan, Lita, Molly Holly, Shotzi, and Shayna Baszler: Another page for the history of Ronda Rousey. In his first real battle, he was victorious. Rousey was one of the rumors and it was confirmed. She appeared in 27th place, began to eliminate rivals and stayed, heads-up, against Charlotte Flair. It was time for the former champion’s revenge (she gave up her crown in a triple threat at WrestleMania), and she had it. Flair went with everything and Ronda took advantage of the inertia to get her opponent out of the ring and win a ticket to the biggest event of the year.

Roman Reigns retained the Universal Championship after being disqualified against Seth Rollins: Great match that started with a master move by Rollins. Seth went back to the past: He went out to the ring and dressed as when he was a member of The Shields. That threw the champion off center and gave the starting challenger an advantage. Afterwards, Roman entered the match and we saw a vibrant fight. When Reigns had everything in his face, Rollins wanted to bump his fist, just like when they were ‘brothers’ in The Shields and that stopped Roman. It didn’t last long, he closed a guillotine… and the controversy came. Reigns closed a lock, Rollins seemed to lose consciousness and the referee put his hand up to see if he reacted. He did it on the rope and his hand caught the rope. The referee asked Reigns to stop. He did not and was disqualified. Afterward, the champion thrashed the challenger with a chair. This does not end here.

