Good news for all wrestling fans: the portal Instant Gaming has in fact put the new one on offer WWE 2K24 with an excellent 38% offallowing you to save over 20 euros compared to the original list price suggested by the distributing company. If you are interested in purchasing it, simply click on this address.
WWE 2K24 is available in its Standard edition at only 37.11 euros (30.42 euros + VAT). Alternatively you have the option to purchase theDeluxe edition at 75.52 euros (61.90 euros + VAT), or’40 Years of Wrestlemania edition at 95.17 euros (78.01 euros + VAT). We remind you as always that this is the Steam version of the gameso we recommend that you download the appropriate client beforehand to launch the title correctly.
Enter the world of WWE
Thanks to WWE 2K24 you will finally become part of the largest wrestling event in the world. Inside the game you will have access to a truly complete roster, including WWE legends such as Steve Austin, The Undertaker, Andre the Giant, Cody Rhodes and John CenaThe technical department is very good, allowing you to make the most of every special move present in the game.
You will be able to take part in the “My ASCENT“, which includes two completely new stories to experience, including both the male and female divisions. You will also have the opportunity to give birth to new rivalriesweekly performances and much more. For information and other details on the game, we refer you to our review.
#WWE #2K24 #jump #ring #Instant #Gamings #super #offer
Leave a Reply