Good news for all wrestling fans: the portal Instant Gaming has in fact put the new one on offer WWE 2K24 with an excellent 38% offallowing you to save over 20 euros compared to the original list price suggested by the distributing company. If you are interested in purchasing it, simply click on this address.

WWE 2K24 is available in its Standard edition at only 37.11 euros (30.42 euros + VAT). Alternatively you have the option to purchase theDeluxe edition at 75.52 euros (61.90 euros + VAT), or’40 Years of Wrestlemania edition at 95.17 euros (78.01 euros + VAT). We remind you as always that this is the Steam version of the gameso we recommend that you download the appropriate client beforehand to launch the title correctly.