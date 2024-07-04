James rodriguez has removed all kinds of doubts that there were about his physical and footballing condition before arriving at the America Cup, He has shone with the ’10’ and the captain’s armband Colombia selectionbeing the commander of a team that dreams.

The man from Cúcuta arrived at the Selection with many problems on top after the lack of continuity he had in recent months with Sao Paulo from Brazil, a club that let go of his hand after the arrival of Coach Luis Zubeldia.

The Colombian team now awaits Panama. Photo:Instagram: James Rodriguez

Is James still in Brazil?

The Argentine coach did not like the player’s physical condition very much and only took him into account in the classic against Palmeiras, he brought him in James Rodriguez the last 5 minutes of the match and did not appear again from then on.

Zubeldia He called the Colombian’s attention at a press conference and in repeated press conferences he explained that he lacked more commitment. The Santander native was removed from the squad and was not called up for any match Libertadores Cup and Brasileirao by decision of the coach.

With the good performances that have had James Rodriguezwho has been voted Man of the Match in two of the three games in the Colombia selection In the Copa América, there would be no shortage of suitors.

James Rodríguez, star against Brazil. Photo:EFE

In recent days, there has been talk from Turkish territory of a possible arrival at Beşiktaş after the interest that was reawakened by the Ottoman club.

‘I’m sure that the Beşiktaş is watching James Rodriguez” Turkish journalist Serdar Ali Çelikler said on the Vole programme about the 32-year-old midfielder.

Spain, a new destination?

His return to Europe It is not ruled out. This Wednesday, on the program The beach bar, his friend Edu Aguirre spoke about the topic James Rodriguez and on the player’s wishes.

James Rodriguez warming up. Photo:Omar Vega / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Josep Pedrerol, The host of the Spanish program asked the journalist: “Can he return to Spain? Were he close to Valencia?”, he said in response to rumors about 2022 in which he was linked to the Ché club.

“James will move, for sure, and we will see where he ends up… I think James is no longer in Brazil,” he said. Edu Aguirre, who decided not to talk about possible destinations in his first speech.

Pedrerol He asked again: “They will probably let him go, and he has one year left. Could Spain be a destination?”

Aguirre completed the information by saying that he had no further news about the captain of the Colombian National Team, but confirmed that he will be making a move in this transfer market.

“He could, but I don’t know… I’m sure he could. As soon as he can, I know we’ll talk about things… He has two MVPs in four games. He’s the best player in the Copa America,” he concluded.

HAROLD YEPES

