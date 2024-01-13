Six farmer unions called on the EU to limit imports of products from Ukraine

Six farmer unions called on the European Union to limit imports of Ukrainian agricultural products. About it reported French newspaper Le Figaro, citing a joint letter from the organizations.

The publication recalled that the European Union currently has a rule on the removal of customs duties on Ukrainian exports until June 2024.

According to farmer unions, this must be done so as not to jeopardize the “survival” of European producers. “We fear that if this mechanism is maintained in its current form, without adaptation, the survival of EU producers could be called into question,” the document says.

Farmers proposed strengthening control over land and river routes of Ukrainian exports through the EU to third countries, as well as introducing “import thresholds” for all Ukrainian agricultural products.

Earlier it became known that farmers in European countries are afraid of Ukraine’s accession to the EU against the backdrop of the threat of competition in the agricultural market.