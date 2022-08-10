The air of Canada continues to be magical for Camila Giorgi, invigorated in tennis and physique. At the “National Bank Open”, a WTA 1000 tournament with a prize pool of $ 2,697,250 on the Toronto hard court, the 30-year-old from Macerata, number 29 WTA and reigning champion, after beating Emma Raducanu yesterday also sweeps away a player really tough as Elise Mertens in two sets, 6-3 7-5, showing once again how in these parts her game suddenly becomes not only effective but also extremely precise, without those continuous ups and downs that have often cut it off the potential.

What a start

–

Mertens (beaten by Camila even a year ago in this tournament, in the winning ride of the blue), could not do much, although she certainly did not play badly. Of course, the start for the Belgian (who was ahead 2-1 in the straight clashes), was terrifying: ready, go and immediately Giorgi, devastating, found herself ahead 4-0, with a double break that did not allow replicas . Slowly Mertens, overwhelmed by Hurricane Camila, put up more resistance, but throughout the match she was always there, staggering, waiting for Giorgi’s knockout blow. Who, on time, arrived on 5-5 of the second set, when Mertens gave up the service, giving the blue the opportunity to close the matter, who did not have it said twice. In the next round, the round of 16, the Italian player will face the winner of the match between the favorite Pegula, seventh force on the board, and Muhammad. It’s not an impossible turn for Camila, far from it. In the other match played so far, Karolina Pliskova clearly beat Amanda Anisimova 6-1 6-1.