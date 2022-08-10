The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, on Wednesday, August 10, in her Telegram channel asked how much US citizens pay special taxes or additional fees for the restoration of countries destroyed by Washington.

Thus, she commented on the statement of the former American ambassador to Russia, Michael McFaul, who put forward an initiative to “collect” for Russians for trips to “free countries”.

In his opinion, such a fee should go to the Fund for the Reconstruction of Ukraine.

Zakharova, in turn, recalled the US military operations in Iraq and Belgrade.

“Michael, when the administration [президента США Джо] Biden plans to introduce a similar legislative initiative in order to begin to restore justice after the meat grinder tripled by the States in these countries? Probably right after the congressional elections, so for sure, ”she wrote.

Earlier in the day, a proposal to ban the issuance of Schengen visas to Russian citizens was submitted for discussion in the EU. As stated in the German government, Berlin took note of the information, but would refrain from commenting. Later it became known that the German government does not have a unified position on the issuance of Schengen visas to Russian citizens.

Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation Konstantin Kosachev said that the intention to stop issuing Schengen visas to Russian citizens is contrary to EU obligations in the field of human rights and the regulations of the union itself

A day earlier, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas tweeted that Russians should stop issuing tourist visas. In her opinion, “visiting Europe is a privilege, not a human right.” At the same time, the British newspaper Financial Times, citing sources, reported that EU members did not support Callas’s initiative.

Also on August 9, the official representative of the European Commission (EC), Anita Hipper, noted that the EU Visa Code does not provide for a ban on the issuance of short-term visas, there are a number of categories of persons to whom a document should be issued.

Earlier, on August 8, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin called for limiting tourism from Russia. She called it wrong that Russians “can travel to Europe as tourists” while a Russian special operation is being carried out to protect Donbass.

On February 24, Russia announced the start of a special operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass. It began against the backdrop of the situation in the region that worsened in mid-February. Then the authorities of the DPR and LPR reported on the increased shelling by the Ukrainian troops, announced the evacuation of the civilian population in the Russian Federation and asked for recognition of independence. On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the relevant decrees.

