WSJ: Iran is believed to have supplied Russia with short-range ballistic missiles

Western countries threaten Iran with new sanctions.

American magazine of the Wall Street Journal Western officials believe Iran has sent short-range ballistic missiles to Russia. In its story, the newspaper refers to the assessments of US and European officials.

According to European officials, the United States has informed its allies about this in the past couple of days. According to Western authorities, the delivery concerns a couple of hundred short-range ballistic missiles with a range of approximately 500 kilometers.

The US National Security Council did not comment on the allegations to the newspaper. Neither Iran’s UN mission in New York nor the Russian embassy in Washington commented on the matter.

Russia has already received drones from Iran, which it has used in the war of aggression in Ukraine.

G7 countries representatives warned Iran against sending ballistic missiles to Russia in March. According to the newspaper, Europe and the United States will impose new sanctions against Iran.

According to the WSJ, the US has held regular talks with Iran through Omani officials over the past 1.5 years and has also warned about missile transfers.

Iran’s summer elected president Masoud Pezeshkian has promised more constructive relations with the West to end Iran’s isolation.

However, according to the WSJ, Iran’s military relations with Russia are largely controlled by the country’s supreme leader, the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.

Recently, Russia has hit hard in various parts of Ukraine.

This week, more than 50 people died and more than 200 were wounded in a Russian missile attack on Pultava, Ukraine. According to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the missiles hit a hospital and a military training facility while people were still being evacuated to a bomb shelter.