As part of Operation “The Gallant Knight 2,” and in implementation of the directives of the wise leadership, “may God protect it,” and with direct follow-up from the Authority’s senior management, the Emirates Red Crescent Authority is supervising the project to establish 1,000 housing units in the Syrian Arab Republic, distributed over seven sites.

The Emirati delegation present at the site is continuously monitoring the progress of the work, to ensure that the project is delivered according to the approved schedule and specifications, in cooperation with the Latakia Governorate.