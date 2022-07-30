There Superpole of the Round in the Czech Republic rewarded Jonathan Rea as the new King of the circuit Most, thanks to the fastest lap that earned the Kawasaki rider the start at the pole for this afternoon’s Race-1, scheduled for 14:00. However, with the time of 1: 30.947the real feat of the six-time world champion has focused on all-time track record Czech, such as to generate a gap of 3 tenths from Toprak Razgatliogluin turn already author of an excellent Superpole, closed in 2nd place.

It is no coincidence that the Turkish of Yamaha, who appeared as a potential candidate to conquer pole on the eve of qualifying, nevertheless demonstrated his state of form by trimming almost three tenths of a second to the Ducati of Michael Rinaldi. In the fifteen minutes of the session, the rider from Rimini managed to finish ahead of the world championship leader Alvaro Bautista, 4th and also on the bike from Borgo Panigale, previously leader of the third free practice.