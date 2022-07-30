Saturday, July 30, 2022
Taken with a hammer in his shop in Avellino. Chinese died aged 56

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 30, 2022
in World
Chinese shop manager died this morning after being repeatedly hit with a hammer by a Nigerian non-EU citizen

Tragic death for a 56-year-old Chinesewho lost his life This morningafter being shot a hammeredin his shop in Monteforte Irpinoa town a few kilometers from Avellino. The aggressor, a 22-year-old non-EU citizen of Nigerian originafter being tracked down and blocked by the carabinieri, he is now held in the barracks, where he will have to answer for murder.

An attack that resulted in murder that took place this morning in the province of Avellino. The crime was committed by a young Nigerian who, after breaking into a Chinese merchandise shop in Monteforte Irpino, he began to brutally hammer the manager, a 56-year-old Chinese man, who died a few hours after the attack at the “Moscati” hospital in Avellino. In the tragedy he remained victim also another man, a 50-year-old client from Eastern Europe.

As reported by Republic, the reasons are not clear who pushed the young immigrant to brutally hit the trader. According to what has been learned, the Nigerian was last night removed from the soup kitchen of Avellino, after he had beaten one of the caretakers of the structure located in via Morelli e Silvati. The Public Prosecutor’s Office of Avellino has ordered further investigations to reconstruct the dynamics of the affair.

