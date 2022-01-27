It’s great that as a tuner you can’t even get the cracks of your body kit quite right on your computer pictures, but that aside. The images above come from 1016 Industries, a tuner that normally focuses on supercars, but likes to take it a little higher with the Cullinan. The special thing is that the body kit largely comes from the 3D printer. Even share the carbon fiber.

Thanks to the carbon fiber body kit from the 3D printer, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan should be lighter and stronger. How much lighter or stronger, the tuner does not say. An additional advantage is the production time. The company says that the conversion of a car no longer takes months, but weeks. The carbon fiber can be wholly or partly sprayed, or you can opt for ‘very rare, partly forged carbon fibre’. The latter will look something like the carbon fiber on, for example, the Huracán Performante.

The fit of the body kit from the 3D printer should be good

According to the boss of 1016, you don’t have to worry about the seams of the body kit: “Every piece of forged carbon in our new Cullinan integrates seamlessly into the existing body. We are incredibly pleased with the new Cullinan, which uses advanced manufacturing techniques that have never been successfully applied in the industry at this scale.”