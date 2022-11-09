Sharjah (Union)

A number of novelists confirmed during the session “The Future of Writing and Reading Novels”, which was held within the activities of the 41st Sharjah International Book Fair, that social networking sites have become the most prominent challenge for the novel, as it negatively affects the level of reading, but at the same time plays a positive role. In liberating young talents from the power of critics.

The session was hosted by the novelist, Dr. Wasini Al-Araj, the novelist Najwa Bin Shatwan, and the Emirati novelist Abdullah Al-Nuaimi, during which they talked about the current Arab novel, the impact of social networking sites on reading rates, and their ability to achieve the mass of literary works and writers in the region and the world.

The writer and novelist d. Wassini Al-Araj: “I do not see that the novel suffers from a future danger, and I do not see any danger to the Arab novel, because there is a large productive surplus for fiction writing, so we must learn to accept the different and complete the cultural sorting process as natural,” noting that there are many phenomena associated with it. In the novel, for example, Shakespeare was exhumed from his tomb after 200 years at a time when he was unrecognized in his time and accused of distorting the theater, but the power and authority of history imposed everything, so we remember him today and no one can deny that.

story spirit

In turn, the Libyan writer and novelist Najwa Bin Shatwan said that the abundance of writers is a natural thing and does not represent a problem for the novel, because Al-Durra does not come alone, so a distinguished writer must come amid this momentum. Nature settles after a while on a writer the size of Tolstoy, Marquis and Shakespeare. The elite comes one by one.

She pointed out that the novel is subject like anything to technology and change, as it adapts itself to live, and because it contains the spirit of storytelling and the person loves storytelling, and the spirit of stories will not die, and the essence of the novel is based on this principle, and because it depends on creation and creativity and something with the human spirit, I do not think that Any machine in the universe will write a wonderful novel as much as a computer plays chess in front of people, stressing that the novel stems from the human and the soul of the person, because the machine cannot feel the same as a human feels.

Positive indicators

Emirati writer and novelist Abdullah Al Nuaimi said: “In 2014, I read an article by one of the Emirati writers entitled (The Death of the Text), and he was talking about the tyranny of video clips and tweets over the long narrative text. Facing an existential challenge in the coming years, he said to me: Yes, but I disagreed with him and told him that social networking sites will serve the novel in the long term and free it from the sway of the critic. negative”.

Al-Naimi added: “Is the novel dead now? My point of view is no, as the communication sites served the novel in a very large way, and today the Gulf reader has been able to reach the Maghreb, Europe and all parts of the world.” He pointed out that the newly appearing writer has brought the communication sites to the world within 3 years, adding: “So far, I can see the indicators are positive, not negative.”