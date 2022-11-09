Home page politics

Of: Richard Strobl

Split

A Russian Ilyushin IL-76 aircraft. (Iconic image) © IMAGO/Russia Emergencies Ministry

The use of Iranian drones in the Ukraine war has been discussed for some time. Now there are clues as to how Russia might have paid for the weapons.

London/Tehran – Iran is considered a supporter of Russia in the Ukraine war. Vladimir Putin also has drones from Tehran that are currently being used against Kyiv. Iran admitted this for the first time over the weekend. However, Russia only wants to have a limited number of drones delivered before the start of the war. There were no other deliveries. At least doubts about this denial are fueled by a report from the United Kingdom.

This is how the British portal reports Sky Newsthat in the early morning hours of August 20, a Russian military plane flew almost 140 million euros in cash and three types of captured Western ammunition to Tehran on a secret flight. When reporting refers Sky News to a security source who wished to remain anonymous. As evidence, the source showed satellite photos of two Russian Ilyushin IL-76 planes at an airport in Tehran.

Russia’s drone deal with Iran – report

The western weapons were therefore a British NLAW anti-tank missile, an American Javelin anti-tank missile and a Stinger anti-aircraft missile. These were delivered to Ukraine by the US and UK, but then “fell into Russian hands,” the source is quoted as saying. Accordingly, Iran will now study the weapons and possibly rebuild them.

The Ukraine War in Pictures – Destruction, Resistance and Hope View photo gallery

In return, Russia is said to have received 160 drones from Iran. Among them were 100 Shahed 136 drones, it said. The Shahed drones are so-called “Kamikaze drones” because they explode on impact.

Putin’s secret money plane: millions in cash for drones

But it should not stay with one deal. According to the report, Tehran and Moscow have agreed on another sale worth 200 million euros. This means that Russia will have many new drones for its war in Ukraine “soon”. The report was not officially confirmed.

Kamikaze Drone Shaded 136 Armament: warhead from 50 to 60 kilograms Range: 2000 to 2500 kilometers Altitude: up to 4000 meters Speed: up to 2000 km/h Wingspan: estimated 2.5 meters Cost: estimated 20,000 euros per copy

However, Russia and Iran had officially announced that they wanted to expand their economic and trade relations in view of the western sanctions pressure on both countries. The Russian Security Council chief Nikolai Patrushev and his Iranian counterpart Ali Shamchani agreed on Wednesday during talks in Tehran, according to Russian and Iranian media.

According to information from Moscow, Patrushev, a close confidante of Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin, had traveled to Tehran for “security consultations”. Representatives of several ministries and authorities were also involved. Iran has good relations with Russia and is seen as a supporter of the war against Ukraine. (rjs with dpa)