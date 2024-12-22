72,480. That has been ‘El Gordo’ of the 2024 Christmas Lottery, endowed with 400,000 euros to the tenth. It has been sold entirely in the capital of Rioja, Logronobut he has also given a large quantity of money still Madrid basketball clubthat of the Olympic District.

The numbers before and after for the first prize, as usual, they take 100 euros for every euro played. Likewise, all those ending in 0 they take the refund.

Particularities

Although this Sunday is a day of joy for many people, what is certain is that it will not be for Julia A. Palacioswhich wrote a negative review several months ago to the administration of Lottery number 6 in Logroñolocated on Muro del Carmen street 4, which has just sold ‘The Fat Man‘ in full.

“I will not buy in this lottery again. I don’t think he’s touched anything in over 10 years. They also do not have an automatic checker. Old and with bad character“This woman explained in the administration reviews. Social networks have made the message viral. It is not for less.

Review that someone left 11 months ago in the Logroño Lottery administration that has sold the Christmas Gordo in its entirety. Bad day for Julia. pic.twitter.com/pcvOm69f38 — Alfonso C. Suárez (@AlfonsoCSuarez) December 22, 2024

To take into account

It is worth highlighting that the ‘El Gordo’ prize awards four million euros per series, which is equivalent to 400,000 euros per tenth. However, this No It is the amount that the lucky ones receive in full, because the taxes collected have to be deducted Tax authorities.

Until 2020, the Tax Agency applied withholdings from prizes exceeding 20,000 euros. In the last two years, this threshold increased to 40,000 euros. This means that, in Spain, the Treasury begins to withhold taxes on prizes that exceed the 40,000 euros. Consequently, the net amount obtained from El Gordo amounts to 328,000 euros.

Given this panorama,those players who have been awarded a Lottery prize They will be able to collect it today or tomorrow, depending on the amount obtained.

Prizes below 3,000 euros can be collected at any Lottery administration that, even though it is Sunday, this Sunday they will remain open. If the amount is greater, you have to go to the subsidized banks (BBVA, Banco Santander, Caixabank and CECA) starting tomorrow.