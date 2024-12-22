If there is a tradition this Christmas that is impregnated with a mixture of emotion, excitement and adrenaline, it is the moment of check if our Christmas Lottery tickets have been awarded. Nothing like that moment when we indicate the number and press the button. It’s only a few seconds, but… what seconds!

And on the day of Christmas Lottery Draw It’s not just another day in our lives. It is the date on which an entire country has a date with hope and millions of Spaniards find happiness. No matter the prize, even the reinstatement and the fight are celebrated with excessive enthusiasm. Needless to say, the 400,000 euros per tenth winner of the Christmas Gordo.

Find out if your Christmas Lottery ticket has been awarded today

Enter the number of your ticket from the Extraordinary Christmas Lottery Draw 2024 and see if you have won any of the prizes. He award winning number checker It will tell you instantly if you are among the lucky ones.

How and when the winning tenths of the Christmas Lottery 2024 can be collected

If you have already verified your Christmas Lottery number and you are one of the lucky ones who has been awarded one (or more) of the 29,536,720 prizes distributed in the extraordinary drawyou are surely eager to claim the money.

In order to collect the prizeyou can do it from today to early afternoon after the completion of the verification processes of the extracted numbers. And although obvious, it is very important to carry with you the tenth of the winning number.





That said, everything will depend on how lucky you have been this December 22nd. If you have had a prize less than 2,000 euros for tenth, you can collect your Christmas Lottery number from any of the 10,884 points of the State Lottery and Betting network. Another option is to collect it through Bizum (as long as they are tenths awarded with less than €2,000).

If you prize is equal to more than 2,000 eurosthe options are reduced. You have to go to one of the authorized financial entities (CaixaBank and BBVA). And be careful, because this year the Christmas Lottery draw has fallen on a Sunday, you must wait until December 23 to collect your prize.