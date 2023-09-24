Sunday, September 24, 2023
Wrestling | Belenjuk beat Metsomäki in the World Cup pressure – Finland was left without medals and Olympic places

September 24, 2023
The experienced Ukrainian made a decisive difference in mat wrestling.

Ukrainian eleven-time prize medalist Žan Belenjuk beat out Toni Metsomäki at the World Wrestling Championships in Belgrade on Sunday. The skilful and seasoned Belenjuk beat the Finnish student with a score of 5–1. Men wrestle in the 87-kilogram category.

“Toni stood up firmly and on his own two feet. Belenjuk, experienced in mat wrestling, made the decisive difference”, head coach Juha Lappalainen mentioned.

Metsomäki, who is studying to be a doctor, was away from the international molskim for more than three years. He hasn’t lost his skills, but he needs to gain more sharpness.

Finland was now completely without medals and Olympic places at the World Cup.

