iPhone 15 Pro Max has not surpassed the classic and now inevitable bend testi.e. the attempt to bend the device with your hands: as seen in the video below, by exerting a certain pressure the glass layer shatters.
This is an outcome that the test author himself did not seem to expect, given that until then the new top-of-the-range smartphone from Apple he had passed every testfrom blades to fire.
Fragility, suggests the YouTuber, it could depend on the titanium alloy used for the body of the iPhone 15 Pro, presented by Apple a few days ago and available in stores from September 22nd, at a price starting from €1239.
We will have to be careful
It is clear and evident that new owners of an iPhone 15 Pro will have to pay attention to do not subject the phone to particular pressureperhaps forgetting it in his trouser pocket and then sitting down: a situation that could give rise to the same dramatic outcome seen in the video.
While waiting to understand if Apple will move in some way to overcome this problem, it is surprising to discover that the standard model of iPhone 15 does not appear to suffer from the same vulnerability and therefore resists bending attempts.
