iPhone 15 Pro Max has not surpassed the classic and now inevitable bend testi.e. the attempt to bend the device with your hands: as seen in the video below, by exerting a certain pressure the glass layer shatters.

This is an outcome that the test author himself did not seem to expect, given that until then the new top-of-the-range smartphone from Apple he had passed every testfrom blades to fire.

Fragility, suggests the YouTuber, it could depend on the titanium alloy used for the body of the iPhone 15 Pro, presented by Apple a few days ago and available in stores from September 22nd, at a price starting from €1239.