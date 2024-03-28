The WRC will do its makeover in 2025 thanks to a new technical regulation which, at least on paper, will have to bring Rally1 and Rally2 closer in performance by decreasing it in the former and increasing it in the latter. Yet several drivers who drive in the premier category of the WRC are openly criticizing the maneuver.

The first was Thierry Neuville. The winner of the 2024 Rallye Monte-Carlo and current leader of the World Championship had expressed himself in calm, but direct and clear tones regarding the changes ratified by the World Motorsport Council to the regulations which will come into force starting from next season and which, however, do not will involve the use of hybrid.

The Belgian would have preferred regulation stability until the end of 2026, before moving on to a new regulation from 2027 as initially seemed to happen. The news, according to Neuville, will not change things for the better, at least in the next few years.

Kalle Rovanpera also thinks so. The 2-time reigning world champion in turn criticized the new regulations, calling them transitional and meaningless, because they were not aimed at achieving the primary purpose: to tempt new manufacturers, attracting them to join the WRC.

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Photo credit: Red Bull Content Pool

“The 2025 regulations don't make sense. Certainly the cars will be less pleasant to drive than the current ones. There are some good things in the new rules, but there is also the question of modifications to the cars which doesn't make sense to me.”

“This will produce a major hassle for two years, forcing homes to spend more money to create two classrooms that will never be completely the same or connected.”

“I understand that the FIA ​​wants more cars in the same class, the main one, but this is my thought. They should focus on the new rules for 2027 and then maybe, if all goes well, we will see new teams coming in.”

“The problem up until now is precisely the stability in the regulations. There hasn't been a real plan for the future, so no new teams have arrived. If you reduce costs and make the cars as you want, but you do for two years later. But I really don't understand this transition phase.”