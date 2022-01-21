There were moments of great fear during the SS3 of the Monte Carlo Rally, characterized by a very ugly accident happened to the French Adrien Formaux. The French Ford Puma driver made a mistake in setting a corner in a mixed section between Roure and Beuil, which was also tackled at a not excessively high speed. The transalpine, where it hit the rock wall, overturned several times at road level, only to then cross the protective barriers, ending up in a ravine.

Despite the violent impact, both he and co-driver Alex Coria came out unscathed from the tremendous carom, thus testifying the efficiency of the protection cell. The car, however, was completely destroyed after the accident, the first to have occurred since the start of the new 2022 season.