The sugar layer plays a vital role in defending diseased cells from attacks by the immune system to kill them. A glucose derivative prevents the formation of this barrier and enhances the effectiveness of the therapy

CAR-T therapy is a new treatment capable of fighting leukemias and lymphomas which, until recently, were incurable, which do not respond to conventional treatments. Numerous scientific studies have confirmed the effectiveness of this strategy, a sort of super-enhanced auto-transplant that transforms a patient with a very advanced stage of blood cancer into a curable, even curable. As with any therapy, CAR-T is not successful in all patients and various international researches are trying both to understand the reasons and to exploit this type of immunotherapy even in solid neoplasms and not only in haematological ones. ORra an Italian studio identified a mechanism that could explain, at least in part, the reduced efficacy of CAR-T in solid tumors, which struggle to recognize tumor cells and activate an effective response.

I study Cancer cells increase the synthesis of sugars, which when exposed to the surface create a shield capable of hindering the work of the immune system. This is the thesis supported by the researchers of the IRCCS San Raffaele Hospital in Milan in theirs publication in the scientific journal Science Translational Medicine: the formation of the sugar shield that surrounds the surface of cancer cells plays a fundamental role in hiding them and defending them from the immune system. The researchers also described a way to block shield formation by exploiting a molecule already tested in patients for other indications, and thus achieved an increase in the efficacy of CAR-T therapy in several animal models. These results pave the way for clinical trials of the approach in multiple solid tumors. The study was coordinated by Monica Casucci, head of the Innovative Immunotherapy Unit of the IRCCS San Raffaele Hospital in Milan, and was conducted by Beatrice Greco during her doctoral course, recently concluded at the San Raffaele Vita-Salute University. This research was made possible thanks to funds obtained from the Ministry of Health and coordinated by the Alliance Against Cancer, the AIRC Foundation for Cancer Research and the European project Horizon2020 EURE-CART.

The sugar shield protects cancer from the immune system Cancer cells are often characterized by an abnormal and dysfunctional activation of mechanisms that can be found (appropriately regulated) even in healthy cells. Among these is the so-called glycosylation, which consists in the addition of sugar chains to the protein structure. These chains affect the function of proteins and their ability to interact with other molecules. Most cancers alter the regulation of the glycosylation process to their advantage, thus changing the composition of the sugar layer that covers the cancer cells. The consequences of this alteration are manifold, but so far very little was known about its effects on the efficacy of CAR-T therapies, especially in solid tumors. -T through different mechanisms active at the same time – explains Beatrice Greco, first author of the article -. This is also excellent news: it means that reducing the formation of this barrier, blocking the glycosylation process, can weaken the tumor on several levels.In particular, the researchers at San Raffaele have described two key functions of this shield: on the other hand it prevents the T lymphocytes from recognizing the tumor correctly (because it hides the receptors on the basis of which the tumor is identified as a threat), on the other hand it promotes the action of immune check-points, surface proteins of the tumor itself that slow down the action of lymphocytes (the same ones on which the most common pharmacological immunotherapies, the so-called inhibitors of immune check-points, act).

Blocking the glycosylation process increases the effectiveness of CAR-T To prevent the tumor from forming the protective shield, the group coordinated by Monica Casucci decided to trick it by feeding it with a modified sugar called 2DG. It is a synthetic derivative of glucose which is absorbed by cancer cells in much greater quantities than healthy cells due to their accelerated metabolism. Once accumulated in the tumor, 2DG is used in the glycosylation processes obtaining a very different result: the sugar chains thus produced are much shorter and the sugar shield is weakened. administered 2DG in addition to CAR-T therapy in laboratory animals with solid tumors, including carcinomas of the pancreas, bladder and ovary. The result was a net enhancement of the antitumor activity of CAR-T, which are better able to control the disease in the short and long term. The experiments conducted so far in the laboratory tell us that combining the 2DG synthetic sugar with the administration of CAR-T improves antitumor efficacy regardless of the specificity of CAR-T and the type of tumor. It demonstrates the importance of glycosylation for cancer cells and suggests the therapeutic potential to interfere with this process – concludes Monica Casucci, who coordinated the research -. The fact that 2DG has already been tested in humans showing a good safety profile promises to accelerate the start of the first clinical trials in conjunction with CAR-T therapies. This approach could make a difference especially in solid tumors, where the efficacy results of CAR-T have so far been unsatisfactory.