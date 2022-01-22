Twenty-one seconds separate Sebastien Ogier from Sebastien Loeb when at the end of the Monte Carlo Rally there is only the last morning of races, scheduled for tomorrow with three special stages that will decree the winner of the first hybrid Rally in the history of the WRC before the classic Power Stage that will drop the curtain on an inaugural appointment of great tradition that did not disappoint expectations, quite the contrary.

The reigning champion today has overturned the ranking that after the special stages which took place yesterday saw him late by just under ten seconds by Sebastien Loeb, the great protagonist of Friday. The Toyota driver at mid-day took the lead 5.4 seconds ahead of the Alsatian, finishing with a 21.1 “margin at the end of today’s program.

Qui ne tente rien, n’a rien 🤷🏻‍♂️ Nous avons attempted a coup de poker dans la dernière special qui ne s’est pas avéré autant payant qu’on the aurait souhaité. Seb et Benjamin ont été vraiment rapides aujourd’hui mais nous n’avons pas dit notre dernier mot, comptez sur nous demain 😉 pic.twitter.com/bK6TfKJV52 – Sébastien Loeb (@SebastienLoeb) January 22, 2022

In the last special stage Loeb tried to play the slick tire card (instead of spikes or winter ones) despite the snow and ice that made the task even more difficult for these absolute phenomena that are giving all fans a show awesome. A move that was ‘copied’ by Ogier to make sure he is competing on an equal footing with his compatriot. The gamble did not pay off, but up Twitter the M-Sport driver wanted to underline that taking risks is necessary if you want to bring home victory in this Rally del Monte, an objective that, despite Ogier’s margin is discreet, Loeb still believes within reach. “We tried all-in as if we were sitting at the poker table – Loeb’s words – but the gamble did not pay off. Seb and Benjamin were really fast tomorrow, but the last word is not said. Tomorrow we will have our say, count on us ”.