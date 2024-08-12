It looked like Dani Sordo’s 2024 WRC season might be over, but Hyundai Motorsport has once again decided to rely on the Spanish driver.

Sordo, in fact, has been included in Hyundai’s starting line-up for the Acropolis Rally, scheduled from 5 to 8 September in Greece, the tenth round of the World Rally Championship in which Hyundai is leading both provisional classifications.

Dani Sordo and Candido Carrera will be behind the wheel and on the notes of the third Hyundai i20 N Rally1, alongside the two regular crews formed by Thierry Neuville – Martin Wydaeghe and Ott Tanak – Martin Jarveoja.

This will be Sordo’s first rally behind the wheel of the i20 N Rally1 in three months. The Torrelavega native last took part in an event in June, when he competed at the Rally Italia Sardegna.

Sordo, this year, raced both in Portugal and Italy, finishing the gravel rallies in fifth place in Portugal and third place on the island where the flag of the 4 Moors flies for a total of 27 points taken home.

Dani Sordo, Candido Carrera, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Photo by: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport

In the fast gravel rallies Hyundai had focused on Esapekka Lappi and Andreas Mikkelsen, on the slow ones Sordo is undoubtedly the best solution also due to the favourable starting position in the Friday specials. Having raced so little during the season, his points will help him to start among the last in the tests scheduled for the first leg.

After the Rally of Sardinia, Sordo said: “I don’t know if you will see me again. I had 2 rallies planned this year. I don’t want to talk about that (at the time), so we’ll see. I finished the Rally Italia Sardegna with a podium and it makes me happy”.

Toyota, on its third car, has decided to field Sébastien Ogier to chase the Drivers’ title. Sordo, probably, will be the card for Hyundai that will have to help Thierry Neuville if necessary during the Greek weekend to stay at the top of the World Championship.

The Belgian driver currently has a 27-point advantage over Ogier, the closest pursuer. The two are followed by Ott Tanak, third with 137 points, and Elfyn Evans, stuck on 132 after his retirement at Rally Finland.