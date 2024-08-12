Speaking to GamesIndustry.biz, the lead producer Karl Onnée had his say on the work, explaining that the video game is “pushing the limits” of what can be created with current-generation consoles, namely PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S .

Fall will be the perfect time to buy new high-quality games as always. Publishers are preparing to release several video games and in the meantime they talk about them in depth to convince more and more fans to buy them. An example is Assassin’s Creed Shadows the new open-world action RPG from Ubisoft.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Producer’s Words

Onne said: “It’s fantastic to be working on a game that follows a work with the pedigree of Valhalla.” The developer is of course talking about the 2020 action RPG Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Ubisoft’s biggest game to date.

“But obviously there are high expectations. We always want to improve, and that’s what we’re trying to do with Shadows. We are pushing the limits of what we can do. It’s something we’ve always wanted to do, but we wanted to find the right time. And I’m sure the other teams would have wanted to do it too,” the lead producer continued.

Onnée believes that Odyssey has provided Ubisoft Quebec the “experience” needed to make Assassin’s Creed Shadows. “But it also felt like the right time, because we have the power in terms of hardware, but also our new version of the engine, so we could really realize our vision. It was important for us to work correctly on elements like lighting and shadows, which are very demanding in terms of performance. And things like dynamic weather conditions,” Onnée concludes.

