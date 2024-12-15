Economy warns that banks transfer the drop in rates to their deposits “faster” than the rise in recent years

Minister Carlos Body took advantage of the Congressional Economy Commission to warn that banks are transferring the drop in official interest rates – those set by the ECB – “more quickly” to the deposits they offer to their clients, compared to the transfer slower and “incomplete” than the previous rise.

Body pointed out that one of the reasons for this asymmetry is the lack of competition in the financial sector, due to “an excess of concentration” that is harming the remuneration of savings for families and also for companies, especially small and medium. Meanwhile, from 2022 to 2024, bank clients have suffered the increase in the cost of mortgages and loans in general due to the historic cycle of monetary austerity carried out by the European Central Bank (ECB) to fight inflation.

Unavoidably, the main result of this behavior is a streak of historic profits for financial institutions. For this reason, as the Minister of Economy explained to the representatives of the different parliamentary groups, “it is interesting to update the discussion” on “the transfer of increases in official interest rates to the remuneration of deposits.”

“If we focus on how the banks have transferred the increase in official rates to the remuneration of deposits, in this case of our homes, what we see is that this transfer has been incomplete,” said Body in the Congress of Deputies. . Exactly, as shown in a graph, “by 60%.” What does this mean? “That for every point that the official rates rose, financial institutions transferred 0.6 points to the remuneration of deposits,” he stressed.

The interest rate hike cycle began in June 2022 at -0.5% for the reference rate and reached 4% in the fall of 2023, where it remained until the ECB began to back down before in the summer of 2024, given the evidence that price increases had moderated after the shocks of the energy crisis and the bottlenecks in world trade due to the end of the pandemic. In total, 4.5 points increase, which, according to the minister’s rule, only raised the profitability of deposits between 2.5% and 3% in average figures.

“This transfer is below not only what has happened in other European countries, but also previous historical episodes that are documented,” Corpo added.

“We have already commented on this on previous occasions. The Bank of Spain has analyzed what could be the reason behind this more incomplete transfer, and the essential reason it found is the excess liquidity that the financial system has, but it also points to an element associated with competition or, in this case “, to a potential excess of concentration that has prevented a direct or at least more complete transfer to this deposit remuneration,” continued the Minister of Economy.

The novelty in the analysis is to see “how the transfer of the drop in official interest rates to the remuneration of deposits is being. […]. And what we see is that this translation is being made more quickly in recent months, reaching that 60% very quickly,” Corporal warned. In other words, after four cuts in the ‘price’ of money of 0.25 points from the ECB since June 2024, one point in total, the supply of deposit profitability has already fallen by close to 2%.

“I think it is interesting to always keep an eye on how monetary policy is being translated into the conditions of citizens, both in terms of deposits and credits,” the minister concluded. Because, as he recalled, “the translation [de las subidas] credits was not complete either, but it was above what it has been in terms of deposit remuneration.”

In October, the Bank of Spain pointed out a report that “the consolidated result of the Spanish banking sector in June 2024 experienced an increase of 22% compared to the previous year, driven mainly by the growth of the interest margin.” This trend has continued in the third quarter. The improvement in the interest margin “was fundamentally caused by the notable price effect, the result of a greater differential between the interest rates of assets [las hipotecas y el resto de préstamos] against liabilities [la remuneración del ahorro, los depósitos, principalmente] in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period of the previous year,” the document states.

One of the consequences of this long-standing oligopolistic situation is that it has distorted the housing market in our country. As seen in this information, the drop in profitability offered by bank accounts and deposits to their clients in recent years has pushed savers with the capacity to invest to seek profits from renting homes. Exactly, the income declared in personal income tax for leasing real estate properties has skyrocketed by almost 70% since 2007. Meanwhile, financial income (from deposits, dividends, funds) has fallen by 11.2%.

This disparate evolution has caused the volume of both sources of income to have converged at around 18 billion euros. In 2008, at the height of the real estate bubble, there was a difference of 15 billion in favor of financial income.

BBVA takeover bid for Sabadell

In this scenario, Corpus admitted that “the discussion about competition in the financial system is, of course, also associated with the discussion regarding possible concentration operations in our sector, in this case with one of them underway, the operation between BBVA and Sabadell, which is being analyzed right now by the CNMC.”

In mid-November, BBVA presented a series of measures to the Commission to try to unblock its purchase offer (OPA) for Sabadell. Previously, Competition expanded its analysis of the operation to a second phase, to analyze it in depth, which has delayed the resolution of the purchase and merger proposal.

BBVA qualifies the measures it has presented as “unprecedented” and assures that with them it seeks to “guarantee financial inclusion, credit to SMEs and competitiveness”, especially, it points out in Catalonia and the Valencian Community, two of the territories where the Union of the two banks would add more branches, as we have in this topic.

The new measures proposed by the bank came after the CNMC published a note in which it gives more details about why it is expanding its analysis of the operation. He explains that the “concentration represents the creation of a leading entity in several areas within retail banking” and that “in view of the resulting significant shares in certain Autonomous Communities and provinces for the different market segments […] that exceed the thresholds set by the European Commission to consider that the effects of a concentration are potentially problematic.”