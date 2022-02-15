Lorenzo Bertelli had made it known that he would take part in the Rally of Sweden, the second round of the WRC 2022, but that will not be the case. The Italian driver retired from the event and M-Sport will race with only 3 Ford Puma Rally1 Hybrid EcoBoost.

Bertelli should have raced the fourth Puma Rally1 on the snows of Sweden from 24 to 27 February, thus making his debut at the wheel of the new hybrid cars after racing in the WRC last year, at the Rally of Kenya, with a Ford Fiesta WRC Plus. .

To stop Bertelli were work commitments. These forced him to abandon his plans a week after the start of the second round of the World Rally. Lorenzo works in the fashion industry and, concurrently with the rally, there is fashion week in Milan.

For this reason, the 33-year-old will not race in Sweden and will therefore have to postpone his debut at the wheel of the new hybrid cars. M-Sport, on the other hand, will present itself in Sweden with three cars destined for Craig Breen and Paul Nagle; Gus Greensmith and Jonas Andersson; Adrien Fourmaux and Alexandre Coria.

Richard Millener, interviewed by Motorsport.com, said he was very sorry for Bertelli’s resignation: “He had some work commitments with the Milan fashion show, so he can’t be at the start of the Swedish Rally”.

“In Sweden we will have three cars at the start of the event. I hope to have Lorenzo at the start of some event in the future, but it depends a lot on his work plans.”

“For us racing with three cars instead of four is not a huge difference. It is a shame though. We would have liked to have seen him there and to have a semi-professional or private driver in the car would have been great, but sometimes things don’t they go as you would like “.