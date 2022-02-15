The beautiful adoption of the kitten Jackie, found alone and abandoned on the side of a road

A man named David wanted to publish the story of the kitten’s adoption on the web Jackie, which was found on a roadside in serious condition. Fortunately, her daughter soon intervened and after 2 months of foster care, they decided to adopt her forever.

CREDIT: PIXABAY

A story that quickly became viral and which has amazed thousands of people. Many have now congratulated this family for their wonderful initiative.

The man told that his daughter Rebbecca she had gone out into the neighborhood to make one walk with a friend of hers. Around everything seemed to be like the other days and there was nothing strange.

However, as they walked, the two girls noticed something moving near a sidewalk. They couldn’t figure out what it was, but when they got close they did it sad discovery.

CREDIT: FACEBOOK

A kitten he only had a few days of lifeshe was alone and sad on the side of the road. He was cryingbecause he wished he could find his mother, but there were no traces of the cat.

Rebbecca did not want to let her die, since she was alone he would never make it. That’s why he decided to take her home with him. She wanted help her and above all he wanted to give her a second chance at life.

The beautiful adoption of the kitten Jackie

The girl fed her with del for days milk in the bottle. He took her to the vet and subjected her to all care he needed. Despite the difficulties she never gave up.

Rebbecca in two months has established a link special with the little kitten. In fact when it seemed to be big enough from looking for his forever home, he realized he couldn’t let her go.

CREDIT: FACEBOOK

The human family was happy to to adopt forever Jackie, as they had grown fond of her and stayed close to her waiting for her to grow up. Today the little one is happy of his life and if he made it it is only thanks to these people with a huge heart.