Biathlon | Biathlonist Mari Eder ends her career

SHOOTING SKIER Mari Eder, 35, is ending his career. He told about it on his Instagram account on Sunday.

Eder (nee Laukkanen) competed in the Biathlon World Cup between 2007 and 2023. In his career, he achieved two World Cup race wins and a total of three podium finishes. In the prestigious competition, Eder finished fourth at best.

In his career, Eder also competed several times in prestigious cross-country races on sprint distances.

“It’s time to say goodbye. Although the end of the season was tinged with health issues, I’m glad that last spring I chose this path once again and made it happen in my own way. As a result of passion and hard work, I once again returned to the top condition of my life and joined the top fights”, writes Eder.

“Like every top athlete, I dreamed of a personal prize medal. In the end, I had to admit that my skills, work performance or talent were not enough.”

“Now, however, there is peace at the end point. In the final meters, I also learned to appreciate the enormous amount of work and commitment that this has required.”