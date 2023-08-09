Montreal (AFP)

Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki, the Danish tennis player, made a triumphant return to the courts yesterday, for the first time since January 2020, by winning her opening match at the Canadian Montreal tournament, which is part of the thousand tournaments.

The 33-year-old Danish star defeated Australian 115th seed Kimberly Berrell 6-2, 6-2 on the hard court for this course, which is preparation for the US Open, which begins on August 28 in New York.

Wozniacki, the 2018 Australian Open champion, announced her retirement after losing in the third round of the same major tournament in 2020 by Tunisian Anas Jaber.

The Dane has two children and is now a TV commentator, but announced her comeback two months ago with plans to compete at Flushing Meadows.

After her successful return, the Danish said: “I am happy. a bit tired. It was fun to come back and play on center court in front of a big crowd. I am very happy to be able to win my first match after an absence of three and a half years.

The crowned champion of thirty titles during a career in which she won 635 matches returned to the stadiums after an absence of 1293 days, and she collides in the second round with the Czech Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova, ranked tenth in the world and ninth in the tournament, who overcame the Egyptian Mayar Sharif 6-4, 6-2.

She continued, “It is crazy. Actually, I was looking at the clock. My kids are taking a nap right now, which is great. I’ll go over to them (her son James and her daughter Olivia) after I do some medicine and eat some food and things like that.”

And she added, “This is the benefit of playing your match early. I still have an afternoon to spend with them.”

The second round also reached the Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maya, the eleventh, who lost last year’s final against the Romanian Simona Halep, by defeating the Polish Magdalena Freich 6-4, 6-2, and the fourteenth Czech Karolina Mochova, who defeated the Russian Anastasia Potapova 7-6 (7-4). ) and 6-2.

Czech Marie Bouzkova was the first to qualify for the second round among the unseeded players in the top eight (the first eight seeds were exempted from the first round), by eliminating Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia, fifth, after defeating her 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.