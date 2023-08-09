Migrants: shipwreck off the coast of Lampedusa, 41 dead

New shipwreck of migrants in the Sicilian Channel: it was reported by four survivors – three men and a woman – rescued by the “Rimona” motor vessel which, this morning, transferred them onto a Coast Guard patrol boat.

The four castaways, originally from the Ivory Coast and Guinea Konakry, landed in Lampedusa and they related that others 41 fellow travelers died after a small boat, set sail from Sfax, Tunisia, capsized and sank while sailing in the Strait of Sicily.

Meanwhile, there are about 1,100 of the 1,577 guests of the Lampedusa hotspot, the migrants who will be transferred today. 557, escorted by the police, will be embarked on the Galaxy ferry bound for Porto Empedocle. Subsequently, another 400 will be embarked on the San Marco ship which will head for Augusta.

Finally, in the evening, another 150 people will be transferred with the ship Cossyra, always with destination Porto Empedocle.

