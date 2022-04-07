According to paramedics who rushed to the site of the attack in Tel Aviv, at least two of the injured are in a critical condition.

Television footage showed a large number of police and emergency services personnel at the site of the attack in the city center.

According to the Israeli newspaper, Haaretz, the shooting took place in several places on Dizengoff Street, which is one of the busiest and most dynamic places in Tel Aviv.

The newspaper reported, quoting a senior police official, without giving his name, that security shot one of the perpetrators, while the pursuit of another was continuing.

Police urged local residents to stay away from stalking areas, and also advised them not to approach windows while the operation is underway.

An exchange of fire was heard in the Tel Aviv port area, in an incident that is added to other attacks recorded in Israel recently, amid fears of an escalation of violence.

According to the sources, the shooting in Tel Aviv started inside a restaurant, while no further details were revealed about the background of the attack.