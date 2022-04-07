With two 20th places and a retirement, Antonio’s adventure Giovinazzi in Formula E it did not start in the best way. The Apulian, however, has several mitigating circumstances: first of all, having catapulted from day to night into a category that has very little in common with Formula 1. Finding the measures for a completely new championship is not immediate: Giovinazzi, who perhaps did not expect so many initial difficulties driving his Dragon Penske, knows this. And he is willing to bet that everyone, instead of him, would struggle.

“They are such different sports. I understood this as soon as I got on an electric car: you have no aerodynamic load, everything is different under braking, there is no engine sound but only that of the wind and curbs. They are less powerful, less fast, more difficult to drive. Looking at Formula E from top to bottom is one thing not to do. Here there are very experienced pilots, they know all the secrets and some have become specialists in eight years. If a Verstappen can he win now? It does not work like that. Or at least it would surprise me a lot“, He said in an interview reported by today’s edition of the Corriere dello Sport. Then he listed the differences between the two categories: “Formula 1 has speed and power, while Formula E has uncertainty: it’s nice to see different drivers and teams win. The races are also more physical, with a lot of contacts, it takes skill in managing the kilowatts“.

“In F1 I wasn’t able to prove my worth but it didn’t always depend on me, and then it’s part of life. Car racing is not like tennis, where if you are fit you win: if you do not have the right car or you are not in the right team, the results will not come. The teammate is the reference and sometimes do better than a world champion like Kimi Raikkonen it was a great satisfaction. I am grateful to him because running alongside him taught me so much: he never denied himself when I asked for help, he was always loyal, he made me grow. Obviously, he liked me because he is a direct type and without half measures: if he doesn’t like you, he won’t say hello to you either.“, Giovinazzi concluded.