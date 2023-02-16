Viral video of a content creator exposed on Facebook an unfaithful person who was cheating on his partner with his thesis teacher, Will it be love for your lover, attraction or a sacrifice to approve?

Although stories of infidelity circulate on social networks, one of the most shocking was that of a student who is unfaithful to his girlfriend with his thesis professor, When the girl saw him, she couldn’t resist breaking into tears.

Through the digital platform of Facebook, the story of a woman who contacted the Hunting Infidels teamSince her boyfriend was acting strangely, they recorded how they followed the boy.

The Peruvian production released the video entitled, “He cheated on his skinny for a thesis”, where the female is seen talking with the host of the program, and then follows the man and realizes that he went to eat with a woman.

At first it seemed strange to her, since her boyfriend had told her that he would be with her mother, but in reality he went out with another female, after which they met in her car, behind the subject they were watching.

Upon reaching a darker place, they realized that the young man, instead of getting out of the car, became affectionate with the teacher, the girl mentioned, “She just kissed him, no wonder she was lying to me a lot, she didn’t want to go out with me, she was with her”.

After confronting the boy with his lover, the teacher got upset and tore up all the pages of the thesisAlthough the boy went with his now ex-girlfriend, she did not agree to talk to him, since she was hurt.

Finally, the unfaithful boy left alone, and the girl was left inconsolably crying in the production car, since she could not believe what she had just experienced.

In the academic world, the thesis seeks to explore a topic and present it to the academic community, it can take a long time to be approved and verify the objectives, in addition to demonstrating the proposed hypothesis, therefore, some say that it would also betray your partner for approving the research paper.