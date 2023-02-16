Los Del Río made half the world dance The Macarena, and Elizabeth I popularized red lipstick. This is how we human beings are: a few individuals can have the power to influence the habits of many. We forge our customs through social learning, but we do so in a selective way. It is not the same that Rosalía invents the term “motomami” than that the priest of a small town does it. In the same way, we are more likely to acquire a custom if we see that it is adopted by the majority.

This type of bias in the social learning they are the engine of our cultural evolution and, to better understand their origins, science is also studying them in other species. In particular, the discoveries that are currently being made with chimpanzees are very revealing. But these are the result of a story that began decades ago.

In the 1970s, most of the knowledge about chimpanzees came from two research sites. The first and best known was in the Gombe National Park in Tanzania. It is the one created in 1960 by the famous Jane Goodall, who first observed chimpanzees there using tools to hunt termites, eating meat and making wars.

The second research site was founded five years later by Japanese primatologist Toshisada Nishida in the Mahali Mountains, 170 kilometers as the crow flies from where Goodall was. Here they made important observations about the social life of chimpanzees and found out that they consume medicinal plants when they have health problems.

However, one of the most striking findings about these primates did not come until scientists from both stations met. In 1975, two Gombe researchers named Bill McGrew and Caroline Tutin traveled to Mahali to see firsthand the work of Japanese primatologists. What caught their attention the most was that the chimpanzees did not get grooming (grooming, delousing) the same as in Gombe, but they had a very peculiar custom. He grooming is the social grooming so common in primates. It is used to clean the fur of companions from parasites such as lice, but above all it is the way primates have to strengthen social ties.

Two of the chimpanzees studied during this work on cultural transmission. EDWIN VAN LEEUWEN, MARK BODAMER AND CHIMFUNSHI

In an article published in 1978McGrew and Tutin first described the grooming style of chimpanzees from the Mahali Mountains, which they called grooming-hand-grip (GMA): “Each of the participants simultaneously extends one arm above their head and both hold hands. Meanwhile, the other hand is dedicated to grooming the other individual’s armpit area, revealed by the raised member. To do this, the two chimpanzees sit facing each other on the ground, in a symmetrical configuration.”

Japanese primatologists had been observing this behavior all along, but it hadn’t caught their attention, as they thought all chimpanzees groomed in the same way. But this was not the case: the Gombe researchers had never seen their study subjects raise their arms and hold hands during grooming, as if doing a high five high fives.

Therefore, the most interesting thing about the GMA is not the behavior itself, but that some populations of chimpanzees do it and others do not. This is a basic requirement for a certain behavior to be considered culture, as well as for it to be transmitted from generation to generation. Today, the GMA is considered the most compelling example of social custom in non-human animals. Not only is this behavior exclusive to some chimpanzee populations, but there are also style variations among those who practice it, as some individuals hold their hands and others join their wrists or forearms.

Interestingly, in every chimpanzee community there is a style that becomes more popular. It may be the case that in one group 90% of the individuals prefer to hold hands, while in another the majority join their wrists. Given this evidence, researchers Edwin van Leeuwen and William Hoppitt asked themselves the following questions: How are preferences for one style or another transmitted within groups? Do they have social learning biases like humans?

To find out, they studied chimpanzees living in Chimfunshi Wildlife Orphanage Trust, a sanctuary located in Zambia that shelters two different social groups. All these animals come from populations where GMA is practiced, so they continue to maintain this custom within the sanctuary. During the day, they have a large enclosure with a forest at their disposal where they can freely develop their social dynamics.

The first thing that Leeuwen and Hoppitt analyzed were the style preferences that each individual had when doing the GMA. The variant of holding hands turned out to be the most popular, especially in one of the groups, since in the other they also frequently joined their wrists or elbows. Later, they studied how these preferences were changing and found that the oldest and most dominant exerted a great influence on the others.

For example: two males named Peter and Rick approach each other to start a GMA. Peter is the most dominant male in the group and tends to grab his hands, while Rick is young, does not yet have much social prestige and is used to clasping his wrists. In all probability, not only will they end up GMAing Peter’s style, but Rick will change his preferences thereafter and opt to join hands in their next matches.

They also discovered that chimpanzees are conditioned by what the majority does. Among young people, the styles used are more varied, but as they grow older, the tendency is for them to converge on the most popular. This could explain why it is common for a single style to predominate in the different groups. In addition, they showed that in chimpanzees social customs are not only transmitted from mothers to children, but also between unrelated individuals.

Leeuwen and Hoppitt have just published this study in Science Advances, providing significant evidence that chimpanzees have biases like us when it comes to acquiring a social habit. To conclude, they comment that these biases bring evolutionary advantages, since copying the most prestigious individual can bring them greater acceptance in the group. This is familiar to humans and easy to understand, without going any further, we have already invented the term “influencers”.

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, Twitter and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.