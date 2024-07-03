Recently the creator of Final Fantasy, Hironobu Sakaguchireturned to the spotlight thanks to the announcement of a version for consoles Fantasiana title that arrived in 2022 for the platform Apple Arcadewhich people didn’t really like because of the accessibility. And now that the creative has been back in the spotlight, he gave some interviews that could sadden fans who want to see him back in the franchise he founded decades ago in the then called Squaresoft.

In a recent interview with Bloomberghe was asked if he wanted to make one of these games again, having a triumphant return after leaving the company for quite some time and the answer was blunt, mentioning that he does not want to return to the saga, preferring other projects. Added to that is that he is not in much mood to bring games in his time of Mistwalker as Blue Dragon or Lost Odyssey to current consoles.

Something that draws attention is that qwants to find a way to revive the strategy game Terra Battlewhich was released for phones in 2014 but is no longer playable. It would be an attempt to revive them, but it’s striking that he prefers this over his other big franchises.

Here is the description of Sakaguchi:

Hironobu Sakaguchi is a prominent Japanese video game designer, director, and producer, best known for being the creator of the video game series Final Fantasy. Born on November 25, 1962 in Hitachi, Ibaraki, Japan. He is considered one of the pioneers and visionaries of the video game industry. His work has greatly influenced the development of RPGs and has left an indelible mark on video game culture worldwide. His ability to tell stories and create immersive worlds has been an inspiration to many video game developers.

Fantasian will arrive in December of this year PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Author’s note: It’s sad that he doesn’t want to come back, but his convictions are evident and maybe it’s better this way. We’ll have to wait and see if he brings us a big project of his own invention in the future.