A woman was found dead in the stomach of a python snake which swallowed her whole, provincial police said Wednesday South Sulawesi Indonesia, in the center of the country.

According to the criteria of

The 36-year-old woman had been missing since she left her home on Tuesday morning to buy medicine for her sick son, police said.

Her worried family went out to look for her. Her husband discovered her shoes and pants on the floor. about 500 meters from his home in the village of Siteba.

“Shortly afterwards, he spotted a snake, about ten metres from the road. The snake was still alive,” local police chief Idul, who has only one name like many Indonesians, told AFP.

The husband was intrigued by the “big” belly of the python and asked the neighbors to help him open the reptile’s stomach, where his wife’s body was found, said Iyang, a village official.

Second case in a month

Such incidents are extremely rare, but several people have died in Indonesia in recent years after being swallowed by pythons.

A 45-year-old woman was found dead in early June inside a reticulated python measuring about five metres, in the same province of South Sulawesi.

The woman’s husband, a resident of Kalempang village, discovered her inside the snake. The mother of four had gone missing and a search had been launched for her, village chief Suardi Rosi told AFP.

Last year, residents of Tinanggea district in the southeast of Sulawesi island killed an eight-metre python that was strangling and devouring a farmer.

A 54-year-old woman was found dead in 2018 inside a seven-metre python in the town of Muna, also in Southeast Sulawesi. And the year before, a farmer in West Sulawesi was eaten by a four-metre python.

The python feeds primarily on rodents, fish and other reptiles, although larger specimens also hunt monkeys, deer, wild boar and even leopards.

AFP