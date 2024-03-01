Dengue fever, or dengue, is currently spreading at an unusually high rate in Brazil. In the first two months of this year, more than a million confirmed or probable infections were counted, almost five times as many as in the same period last year. Since the beginning of the year, 214 people have died from the disease, compared to 149 in the first two months last year. This is evident from figures presented by the Ministry of Health on Thursday.

